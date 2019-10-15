Osemele will have shoulder surgery Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Osemele sat out the last two games with this shoulder injury, and it appears the issue wouldn't clear up without surgery. He'll remain on the sidelines for Monday's game against the Patriots, and an official timeline for his return is unsettled. Alex Lewis will continue starting at left guard.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories