Jets' Matt Forte: Not practicing Friday

Forte (knee) was not present for Friday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Forte had his most productive game of the season a week ago, but he has not practiced at all this week, so it's looking unlikely he will get a chance to back up his Week 9 performance. If Forte sits out Sunday against the Buccaneers, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire would share the running back duties in some fashion.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories