Jets' Matt Forte: Not practicing Friday

Forte (knee) was not present for Friday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Forte had his most productive game of the season a week ago, but he has not practiced at all this week, so it's looking unlikely he will get a chance to back up his Week 9 performance. If Forte sits out Sunday against the Buccaneers, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire would share the running back duties in some fashion.