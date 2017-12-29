Jets' Matt Forte: Listed as questionable for Week 17

Forte (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots.

Per Darrlyl Slater of NJ.com, Forte relayed Thursday that he's spent much of the season "playing on one leg" while battling with swelling in his right knee. Assuming Forte toughs it out in Sunday's 1:00 ET contest, he'd be in line to work in a time-share with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, an arrangement that hasn't yielded robust production from Forte over his last three outings. He therefore profiles as a Week 17 fantasy dart, given his reduced volume of late.