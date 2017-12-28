Jets' Matt Forte: Absent from practice Thursday
Forte (knee) isn't participating in practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Absences from practice have been par for the course for Forte throughout the second half of the season while he has managed an injury to his right knee. Considering he has suited up for the Jets' last five games and wasn't reported to have experienced any setbacks in the Week 16 loss to the Chargers, it's likely that Forte will be able to play if needed Sunday against the Patriots. However, given that the 5-10 Jets have little on the line in the season finale, it wouldn't be surprising if Forte was rested for the contest in order to afford more touches to the three younger backs on the roster (Bilal Powell, Elijah McGuire and Akeem Judd).
