Jets' Morris Claiborne: Clear of injury designation
Claiborne (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game in New England.
Claiborne started the week as a non-participant but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 27-year-old should have his usual role at starting cornerback for the Jets, but his limited production in recent weeks doesn't make him a significant IDP target.
