Jets' Neal Sterling: Most involved tight end in opener
Sterling caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Monday's 48-17, Week 1 win over the Lions.
Sterling was easily New York's most productive tight end, with the other three on the roster combining for seven yards on one target. He saw the field on 40 of the team's 60 offensive snaps, with Chris Herndon (34 snaps), Eric Tomlinson (29) and Jordan Leggett (15) all involved to some degree as well. Sterling's strong preseason play appears to have catapulted him to the top of the depth chart, but the Jets' passing game likely won't be very reliant on the tight end position most weeks.
