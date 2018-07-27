Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Limited to non-contact work
Enunwa (neck) is practicing in a no-contact jersey Friday at the first session of training camp, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
While he still hasn't gained full clearance, Enunwa at least seems to be a step ahead of fellow wideout Terrelle Pryor (ankle), who was limited to side work with the training staff Friday afternoon. Assuming they're eventually cleared, the two receivers likely will end up battling for playing time behind incumbent starters Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse. Given his experience working from the slot, Enunwa should be a good fit for the No. 3 job.
