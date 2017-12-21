Anderson (hamstring/hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Neither injury was ever viewed as a major concern for Anderson, who played 59 of 74 offensive snaps in the Jets' Week 15 loss to the Saints, catching five balls for 40 yards. Anderson should remain a go-to option for quarterback Bryce Petty over the final two games of the season, but he'll likely struggle to replicate the strong numbers he posted earlier this season when the offense was under the stewardship of Josh McCown. It won't help Anderson's cause that he'll likely be shadowed by Pro Bowler Casey Hayward in the Week 16 matchup with the Chargers.