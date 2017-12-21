Jets' Robby Anderson: Practices fully Thursday
Anderson (hamstring/hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Neither injury was ever viewed as a major concern for Anderson, who played 59 of 74 offensive snaps in the Jets' Week 15 loss to the Saints, catching five balls for 40 yards. Anderson should remain a go-to option for quarterback Bryce Petty over the final two games of the season, but he'll likely struggle to replicate the strong numbers he posted earlier this season when the offense was under the stewardship of Josh McCown. It won't help Anderson's cause that he'll likely be shadowed by Pro Bowler Casey Hayward in the Week 16 matchup with the Chargers.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Sees 12 targets Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Could find success with Petty•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Shut down Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Cleared for Mile High matchup•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Suffers setback with hamstring•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...