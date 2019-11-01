Jets' Rontez Miles: Won't play Sunday
Miles (neck/hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Miles has not played a snap on defense in either of the last two weeks as his main role is on special teams. He will miss his first game of the year.
More News
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Activated from PUP list•
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Sports helmet at practice, won't return in Week 8•
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Starts camp on PUP list•
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Out 3-to-4 months after meniscus surgery•
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Inks RFA tender to stay with Jets•
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Receives tender from Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Fallout: Gordon joins Seahawks
Ben Gretch breaks down the Seahawks claiming Josh Gordon, including what it means for Gordon,...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...