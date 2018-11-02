Jets' Rontez Miles: Activated from PUP list
The Jets activated Miles to their 53-man roster Friday.
Miles appears to have fully recovered from a meniscus injury sustained during training camp, and rejoins Gang Green's active roster. The rotation safety will serve as the primary backup to starter Marcus Maye during Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
