Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Darnold (shoulder) has a "good shot" to return Week 12, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports .

Darnold has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, paving the way for Joe Flacco to draw another start. It sounds like the 23-year-old is trending in the right direction for the Jets' next contest, though, a Nov. 29 divisional matchup against the Dolphins. Darnold has just 1,045 passing yards and a 3:6 TD:INT ratio through six appearances.