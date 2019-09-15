Darnold (illness) remains quarantined while battling mononucleosis, but the Jets haven't ruled him out from returning as soon as Week 5 against the Eagles, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

According to Mortensen, Darnold is "already feeling better" since word of his illness first surfaced Wednesday, and the quarterback will undergo more scans on his spleen over the next three weeks as the Jets look to ensure he's trending in the right direction on the health front. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that the Jets are eyeing a 3-to-7-week recovery for Darnold, with Mortensen's nugget offering some optimism that the signal-caller will push toward the short end of that timeline. If Darnold is in fact back by Week 5, he would only miss two games in total, as the Jets are on bye in Week 4.