Darnold (foot) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Bills, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

While the Jets haven't actually ruled Darnold out, multiple beat reporters have sources confirming he won't be able to play after sitting out Wednesday's practice while wearing a protective boot over his sprained foot. Josh McCown is expected to start Sunday, with the rookie potentially returning after a Week 11 bye.

