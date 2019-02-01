Darnold is excited to work with new head coach Adam Gase, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. "I think the stuff that Coach Gase does is amazing," Darnold said. "The scheme that he's able to create and to be able to put the defense in uncomfortable positions, which he does a lot, I think it is awesome and shows a lot about his creativity and his offensive mind.

The 40-year-old Gase will stay in the AFC East after producing a 23-25 record in three seasons as head coach of the Dolphins, with his offenses finishing in the bottom half of the league for both points and yards each season. The statistics don't provide much cause for optimism, but it can easily be argued Gase overachieved in winning 7.7 games per season with some brutal rosters that were further weakened by Ryan Tannehill's injuries (24 missed games). The current collection of talent isn't any better in New York, but the Jets do have a plethora of cap space as well as the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. The team has every opportunity to improve its situation around Darnold, who closed out his rookie season by completing 64 percent of his passes for 7.4 yards per attempt and a 6:1 TD:INT in four December games.