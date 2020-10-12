Darnold (shoulder) is unsure whether he'll return Sunday against the Chargers in L.A., Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After throwing Monday, Darnold mentioned he feels "pain every now and then," but his right throwing shoulder is "feeling a lot better." He also hopes "to practice this week and play on Sunday." Earlier Monday, coach Adam Gase was similarly uncertain about Darnold's ability to return, telling Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York that the Jets "will kind of see how the week goes." In the event Darnold misses a second consecutive game, Joe Flacco is in line for another start.