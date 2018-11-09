Jets' Sam Darnold: Won't start, listed as doubtful
Darnold (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays via coach Todd Bowles that it's "possible" Darnold could suit up as the Jets' No. 2 QB on Sunday, but a more likely scenario is that the team promotes Davis Webb from the practice squad in order to back up Josh McCown this weekend.
