Pryor (groin) isn't present for Thursday's practice due to a personal matter, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Pryor's groin injury limited his participation in Wednesday's practice, but a family illness is at the root of his non-participation Thursday. The wideout intends to return to practice Friday, so it appears he's in little jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Colts. Though he'll benefit from a matchup with a banged-up Indianapolis secondary, Pryor hasn't been a high-priority option in the New York passing game since Week 2. Over the Jets' last three games, Pryor has been a targeted a combined five times, hauling in two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.

