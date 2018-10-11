Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Missing practice due to family matter
Pryor (groin) isn't present for Thursday's practice due to a personal matter, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Pryor's groin injury limited his participation in Wednesday's practice, but a family illness is at the root of his non-participation Thursday. The wideout intends to return to practice Friday, so it appears he's in little jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Colts. Though he'll benefit from a matchup with a banged-up Indianapolis secondary, Pryor hasn't been a high-priority option in the New York passing game since Week 2. Over the Jets' last three games, Pryor has been a targeted a combined five times, hauling in two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.
