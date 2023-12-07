Conklin (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Following back-to-back capped sessions to start the week, Conklin may need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. In the Jets' 13-8 loss to the Falcons in Week 13, Conklin logged a team-high nine targets but hauled in only three of them for 35 yards.