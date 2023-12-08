Conklin (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans after logging a full practice Friday.
After being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Conklin upgraded to full participation Friday. He'll work as the top tight end for the Jets on Sunday against a Texans defense that has allowed a league-high 81 receptions to the position.
