Conklin secured all five targets for 46 yards in the Jets' 37-20 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

Conklin's catch total tied him for second on the night for the Jets, and the veteran tight end checked in as the runner-up in receiving yards as well. Conklin is heading into the regular-season finale against the Patriots on Jan. 7 on a solid run of production, as he's posted at least four catches in four consecutive games while drawing no fewer than five targets since Week 11.