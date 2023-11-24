Conklin caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Conklin finished second behind Garrett Wilson (44) in receiving yards and third behind Wilson (10) and Breece Hall (nine) in targets, as the Jets' offense looked no better in Tim Boyle's first start of 2023 under center. Wide receiver Allen Lazard was a healthy inactive after his recent issues with drops, so Conklin is the clear No. 3 option behind Wilson and Hall in New York's struggling offense heading into a Week 13 home game against the Falcons.