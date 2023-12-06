Conklin (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

This is a new injury for Conklin. Soft-tissue injuries can be tricky to navigate, but it's encouraging that he was able to practice in some capacity Wednesday. If Conklin can upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday, he could avoid the injury report ahead of Sunday's home game against the Texans. With C.J. Uzomah (knee) going on injured reserve Wednesday, the Jets' tight end depth chart behind Conklin consists of Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah, who returned from a hamstring injury of his own Wednesday.