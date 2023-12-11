Gipson caught his only target for three yards and rushed once for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.

Gipson scored his first offensive touchdown in the NFL on a nine-yard run in the third quarter, doubling New York's lead to 14-0. He also had three punt returns for 17 yards. Whether it's as a traditional slot receiver or a gadget player, Gipson has carved out consistent playing time in New York's offense, albeit with only a few touches per game.