Gipson caught five of six targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons. He also rushed once for one yard, returned one kickoff for 25 yards and totaled 45 yards on four punt returns.

Gipson's 77 receiving yards were the most by a Jets player other than Garrett Wilson this season. He set up a second-quarter field goal with a 36-yard catch on a flea flicker and added a 25-yard catch in the fourth quarter as the Jets tried to mount a comeback. The first catch came on a Tim Boyle pass, while the latter was thrown by Trevor Siemian after Boyle was benched. Despite New York's unenviable quarterback situation, Gipson's role in the offense is growing heading into a Week 14 home game against the Texans.