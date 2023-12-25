Gipson caught one of two targets for one yard and added a 16-yard run in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

Gipson also returned three kickoffs for 82 yards and added a nine-yard punt return. The undrafted rookie out of Stephen F. Austin has worked as a slot receiver and gadget player on offense in the second half of the season while maintaining his role as the return man on special teams. Gipson has logged multiple touches in each of the last five games, but he's finished with more than three touches only once this season.