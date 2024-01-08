Gispon caught one of five targets for four yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Patriots. He finishes the season with 21 catches for 229 yards on 38 targets.

Gipson didn't score a receiving touchdown in his rookie season, but he posted a rushing score and a punt return touchdown. He held down the punt and kick returner roles for the entire season -- posting 319 punt return yards and 511 kickoff return yards -- and saw more involvement on offense in the second half of the campaign. The 5-foot-9 Gipson likely profiles as more of a depth contributor than a consistent starter at wide receiver, but a spot on the 53-man roster will be his to lose next season.