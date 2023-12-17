Gipson caught two of six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Gipson tied Garrett Wilson for the team lead in receiving yards and came one target shy of Tyler Conklin's team-leading total as the entire Jets offense struggled. After posting a career-high 77 receiving yards in Week 13 and scoring his first offensive touchdown in Week 14, Gipson maintained a prominent role against the Dolphins despite his lack of success on the stat sheet, which bodes well for his potential involvement in Week 16 against the Commanders. It remains to be seen whether Zach Wilson -- who left Sunday's loss in the first half with a head injury -- or Trevor Siemian will be throwing to Gipson versus Washington.