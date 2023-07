Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson will play during Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game versus Cleveland, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Saleh said he doesn't expect the starters to play at all during Thursday's game, so Wilson, who's expected to be the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers in 2023, figures to get an extended look. Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler will presumably get worked into the mix, as well.