Joe Giles-Harris: Done in Jacksonville
The Jaguars cut Giles-Harris on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Giles-Harris suited up for nine games in Jacksonville last season, recording 20 tackles (10 solo) and one sack. He also handled a notable 168 snaps on special teams.
