site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: joe-giles-harris-placed-on-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Joe Giles-Harris: Placed on COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Jaguars placed Giles-Harris on the practice squad COVID-19 list Saturday.
Giles-Harris has either contracted the virus or some into close contact with an infected person. In order to return to team activities, Giles-Harris will need to pass the league's COVID-19 protocols.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read