site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: johnathan-cyprien-waived-by-san-francisco | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Johnathan Cyprien: Waived by San Francisco
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 15, 2020
at
8:41 pm ET 1 min read
Cyprien (hamstring) was waived off injured reserve by the 49ers on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old landed on injured reserve with the hamstring issue in mid-November, but he's now been let go by the 49ers. Cyprien will be able to join a new team once he clears waivers and is fully healthy.
More News
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read