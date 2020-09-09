site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Johnathan Cyprien: Released by 49ers
Cyprien was cut by the 49ers on Saturday.
Cyprien had a chance to make the team after an impressive tryout earlier in the offseason, but the veteran safety ultimately failed to secure a roster spot.
