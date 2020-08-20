Cyprien agreed to terms on a one-year deal with San Francisco on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cyprien tried out for the team Tuesday, and as evidenced by this news, impressed the team enough to stay in the Bay Area. After dealing with a season-ending injury each of the past two years, the veteran is healthy and looking for a chance to prove himself. The last time Cyprien was fully healthy, he suited up in all 16 games for Jacksonville in 2016, supplying 127 tackles (96 solo), one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He'll likely add solid veteran depth behind safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward heading into the 2020 season.