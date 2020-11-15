site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Johnathan Cyprien: Leaves with hamstring issue
Cyprien was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints with a hamstring injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Cyprien only plays on special teams. If he is unable to return, he'll have two full weeks to recover before a Week 12 matchup against the Rams.
