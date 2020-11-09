site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Johnathan Cyprien: Bumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 9, 2020
49ers promoted Cyprien to the active roster Monday.
Cyprien has been elevated to the active roster on three occasions, and now he's officially on the 53-man roster. The veteran safety previously stuck to special teams, and he should handle a similar role moving forward.
