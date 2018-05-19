Johnny Manziel: Signs with CFL Hamilton

Manziel announced Saturday on his Twitter account that he has signed a two-year contract with the Hamiton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Once opposed to playing north of the border, Manziel's tune has changed after receiving lukewarm interest from NFL teams. He completed nine of his 15 pass attempts for 83 yards and a touchdown during The Spring League, proving to still possess talent greater than his competitors at the showcase. Following some struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder that led to a quick exit from the NFL, he will attempt to get his career back on track. A strong showing with Hamilton in 2018-19 could prompt an NFL club to give Manziel, still just 25, another chance to compete for a roster spot.