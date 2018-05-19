Johnny Manziel: Signs with CFL Hamilton
Manziel announced Saturday on his Twitter account that he has signed a two-year contract with the Hamiton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Once opposed to playing north of the border, Manziel's tune has changed after receiving lukewarm interest from NFL teams. He completed nine of his 15 pass attempts for 83 yards and a touchdown during The Spring League, proving to still possess talent greater than his competitors at the showcase. Following some struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder that led to a quick exit from the NFL, he will attempt to get his career back on track. A strong showing with Hamilton in 2018-19 could prompt an NFL club to give Manziel, still just 25, another chance to compete for a roster spot.
More News
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...