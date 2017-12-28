Johnny Manziel: CFL eligibility approved
The Canadian Football League approved Manziel to a sign a 2018 contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Since being waived by the Browns in March of 2016 following a disastrous two-year run with the team marred by several off-field incidents, Manziel hasn't played professionally anywhere. It appears Manziel's road back to the NFL will have to begin north of the border, though he'll need to fulfill a number of confidential restrictions in order to remain eligible in the CFL. If the 25-year-old Manziel ultimately signs with Hamilton and finds success in his return to the field while avoiding the police blotter, he could get another look at the NFL level down the line.
