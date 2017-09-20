Johnthan Banks: Expected to sign with Houston
Banks (leg) is expected to sign with the Texans after working out for the team Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans have a need at cornerback after losing Kevin Johnson for an estimated four-to-six weeks due to a Grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his knee. Banks has played four years in the NFL, totaling 136 tackles, 17 passes defensed and seven interceptions with one touchdown.
