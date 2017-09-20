Banks (leg) is expected to sign with the Texans after working out for the team Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans have a need at cornerback after losing Kevin Johnson for an estimated four-to-six weeks due to a Grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his knee. Banks has played four years in the NFL, totaling 136 tackles, 17 passes defensed and seven interceptions with one touchdown.