Three NFL teams have expressed interest in signing Reed, who wants to play football in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reed's concussion history, among other medical issues, led to retirement speculation after Washington released him in February. The 30-year-old visited with the Seahawks back in March, but he'll probably be looking for a team that has a greater need for a pass-catching tight end. The Seahawks signed Greg Olsen this offseason and hope to have Will Dissly (Achilles) back for Week 1. Potential fits include Arizona, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Indianapolis and San Francisco.