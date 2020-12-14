Reed had two receptions (five targets) for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Reed (33 snaps) continues to split playing time with starter Ross Dwelley (36 snaps), with the latter being used more as a blocker and the former as a receiving threat. This was the first week that Dwelley (two receptions for 20 yards) outproduced the veteran tight end statistically, although Reed still garnered more targets with five to the starter's two. The 30-year-old can still post usable fantasy numbers in his current role, but the inconsistent play of backup quarterback Nick Mullens has kept Reed from becoming a fixture in standard leagues. George Kittle (foot) is unlikely to return for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys (14th in points allowed to opposing tight ends), so Reed will continue to serve as the primary receiving tight end for another week.