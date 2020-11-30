Reed caught just two of six targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

Reed continued to share the starting workload with Ross Dwelley in George Kittle's (foot) extended absence. The former logged 44 percent of the offensive snaps while the latter saw 61 percent, but it was Reed who commanded most of the attention in the passing game (six targets to Dwelley's two). However, quarterback Nick Mullens did not have his finest game despite getting the victory, failing to connect with his veteran tight end on multiple occasions. Reed remains the preferred option in San Francisco for fantasy purposes, but inconsistent quarterback play could result in rough outings like Sunday's. The 49ers will take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday, who average 9.6 fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.