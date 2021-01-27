Reed had 26 receptions (46 targets) for 231 yards and four touchdowns across 10 games with San Francisco in the 2020 season.

It was Reed's first action since 2018 when he was still a member of the Washington Football Team and a bevvy of concussions had his career in jeopardy. Fortunately for the All-Pro tight end, he was able to stay relatively healthy with 49ers outside of a couple minor non-head injuries. The coaching staff kept Reed in a split-time role, which is probably the best scenario for the tight end's longevity moving forward. Even in a limited role, the 29-year-old proved to still be a receiving threat, especially in the red zone, with eight red-zone targets and four touchdowns in 10 games. Reed will be an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2021 season, and he could have a fantasy impact if he lands in the right situation given how shallow the position currently stands.