Reed brought in three of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-24 loss to the Bills on Monday night.

The veteran tight end was on his way to a decidedly unremarkable performance until corralling a five-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens in the right corner of the end zone with 54 seconds remaining. The touchdown grab was Reed's third of the season but first since Week 2 against the Jets, the contest in which he notched his other two scoring catches. Reed has put together a combined 10-112-1 line over the last three games while continuing to help fill in for George Kittle (IR-foot), and he'll look to carry over Monday's late-game spark into a Week 14 battle against his old Washington teammates.