Justin Currie: Waived from IR
Currie (undisclosed) was waived from Seattle's injured reserve Monday, per the NFL's official transaction report.
It's unclear what type of injury Currie is dealing with, but it's clearly serious enough to keep him off the field for an extended period of time. The 26-year-old hasn't seen any regular-season action since playing in three games for Cleveland in 2017.
