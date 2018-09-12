Currie (knee) was waived with an injury settlement Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Currie landed on injured reserve after injuring his knee in the Browns' preseason finale. Once healthy, he could find a spot on another team or practice squad.

