K.J. Brent: Signed to Indianapolis practice squad
The Colts signed Brent to their practice squad Tuesday.
Brent, a 6-foot-3 receiver out of Wake Forest, had previously been a member of the Seahawks' practice squad earlier this season. The Colts aren't dealing with any injuries among their wideouts on the active roster, but if health because a concern in the second half of the season, Brent could earn a promotion from the practice squad.
