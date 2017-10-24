The Colts signed Brent to their practice squad Tuesday.

Brent, a 6-foot-3 receiver out of Wake Forest, had previously been a member of the Seahawks' practice squad earlier this season. The Colts aren't dealing with any injuries among their wideouts on the active roster, but if health because a concern in the second half of the season, Brent could earn a promotion from the practice squad.

