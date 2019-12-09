Forbath will work out with the Cowboys on Monday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys' current kicker, Brett Maher, has been inconsistent this season, and those issues have loomed large lately, connecting on just four of eight field goals over the past three games. As a result, Maher's on the brink of losing his job, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, so Forbath and Tristan Vizcaino will try out to fill into that role. Forbath has only played in one game this season, making his lone field goal but missing one of two extra-point tries.