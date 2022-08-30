The Raiders released Cole on Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Fellow veterans Mack Hollins and Tyron Johnson seem to have beat out Cole for depth WR spots on the team's initial 53-man roster. Their preseason usage suggests Hollins could be the No. 3 receiver to start the year, but it isn't a role that figures to involve many targets given that Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller (hamstring) all need to be fed. Cole is 29, but he could find work elsewhere given that he's eclipsed 350 receiving yards five times in five seasons since entering the NFL in 2017.