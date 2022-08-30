The Texans released Pierre-Louis on Tuesday, Mark Lane of USA Today reports.
Pierre-Louis appeared in nine games with Houston last season, in which span he mostly contributed on special teams. The 30-year-old veteran could be a candidate to reunite with the Texans later during the 2022 season, after the team has opened up more roster spots.
