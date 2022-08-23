Pierre-Louis (undisclosed) practiced for the first time in just under one week Monday, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official site reports.

Pierre-Louis has not practiced since being sidelined with an unclear injury last Tuesday. The 30-year-old, who recorded 10 tackles while playing the bulk of his 219 total snaps on special teams (191) over nine games, is expected to slot into a starting role at outside linebacker in 2022.